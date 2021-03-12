South Africa: Suspect Arrested for Possession of Illegal Firearms and Ammunition

12 March 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Two suspects aged 20 and 29 were arrested on Friday by the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation with the assistance of the National Intervention Unit and the District Illegal Mining Task Team during a disruptive operation.

The suspects were allegedly found in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition at Vaal Reefs 5 Shaft Hostel in Orkney.

During the search, the team discovered a 7.65 mm pistol, 9 mm pistol, ammunition, 3 gas bottles and 3 cutting torches. The firearms' serial numbers were obliterated and the items were seized for further investigation.

In addition, ten undocumented individuals were arrested on the Immigration Act.

The suspects are expected to make their first appearance before the Orkney District Court on 15 March 2021 for the illegal possession of unlicensed firearm, illegal possession of ammunition without a license and under the Immigration Act 13/2002 section 49(1)(a) as amended.

