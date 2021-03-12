South Africa: President Ramaphosa Commends the National Khoi-San Council

President Cyril Ramaphosa has commended the National Khoi-San Council (NKC) for its efforts over many years to ensure recognition of the status of Khoi-San communities.

The President met with the delegation of the NKC led by its chairperson, Cecil Le Fleur on Thursday.

The meeting takes place ahead of the commencement of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act on 1 April 2021.

This commencement of the Act is a historic development that for the first time gives formal recognition to the Khoi-San leadership.

The meeting discussed the need for members of Khoi-San communities to be involved in land reform programmes and rural economic development.

It also discussed transitional issues during implementation of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act.

President Ramaphosa reaffirmed government's commitment to ensure the effective implementation of the Act and the integration of the Khoi-San into traditional leadership structures.

"This marks the start of a new era for the development of the Khoi and San of South Africa. This is a path that we must walk together," President Ramaphosa said.