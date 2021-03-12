South Africa: New R2 Coin in Circulation

12 March 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The South African Mint, an agency of the South African Reserve Bank, has announced the circulation of a new R2 coin.

"The wait is over! We are happy to announce there is a new R2 circulation coin you will soon be seeing in your change. The final edition in the SA25 Celebrating 25 years of democracy campaign is here," the Mint said in a brief media statement.

This coin's design is the result of a design competition held in 2019. The coin depicts the section 12 Right to "Freedom and Security of the Person" in the Bill of Rights.

"The 'reverse' side depicts a mother and child walking freely in nature, symbolising the right to freedom and security. The daughter is holding a sunflower, which is magical in its ability to move its head toward the sun, resonant of the resilience, optimism and hopefulness of the young," said the agency.

The winning design was submitted by a senior graphic designer from Pretoria, Esta Quirk, who chose to focus on Section 12 of the Bill of Rights.

The obverse of this R2 coin features the national coat of arms, together with the date of issue, '2020', and the words 'South Africa' written in English and Sepedi/Sesotho.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
South Africa's Long-Serving Zulu King Dies in Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Full Steam Ahead - Tanzania to Test Standard Gauge Railway System

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.