Malawi: DPP to Bar Nankhumwa From Addressing Party Meetings, Using Its Emblems

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leadership has agreed to bar the party's vice president for the South Kondwani Nankhumwa from conducting meetings anywhere in the country for refusing to apologise after the party leadership asked him to do so.

This follows the expiry of the ultimatum he was given two weeks ago.

Nankhumwa was given seven days to apologise for allegedly being behind all the violent acts happening in the party.

However, he denied the accusations, taking the issue to court.

Speaking during a press briefing in Mangochi, DPP central region vice-president, Zeria Chakale said the party has arrived at the decision because Nankhumwa has defied their order.

Meanwhile, Nankhumwa has declined to comment saying the issue is in court.

In attendance were directors of women, directors of youth, regional governors including Charles Mchacha, who is regional governor for the South.