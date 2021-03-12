Malawi: Abida Mia Assures to Settle Contentious Public Land Issue in Mpemba

12 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

Deputy Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Abida Mia on Friday visited Staff Development Institute (SDI) at Mpemba in Blantyre to follow up on reports that the land meant for the college expansion had been dubiously sold to private developers.

The land is located close to SDI and was previously under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Agriculture.

The land was initially designated for the construction of Mpemba Community Hospital to replace Mpemba Health Centre but private developers were putting up residential property.

Mia has since assured SDI management that government will resolve the issue of the alleged land encroachment before private developers proceed with their plans.

The deputy minister explained that in 2018, upon advice from the district health office (DHO), the Blantyre District Commissioner's office requested Ministry of Agriculture to swap the said land with the one closer to where the health centre is situated.

"We will address this matter to ensure there is no land that is dubiously acquired," she said.

Just across the health centre, there is four hectares which Mia said they have sked the Blantyre DC's office to offer to the hospital in case "there will be need for further extension."

Mpemba, which is one of the fastest growing places in Blantyre, has been engrossed in land disputes for sometime.

