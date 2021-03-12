Mozambique: Covid-19 - Four More Deaths and 471 New Cases

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities reported on Thursday a further four deaths from the Covid-19 respiratory disease, and 471 new cases.

According to a Ministry of Health press release, the latest victims were two men and two women, all of Mozambican nationality, and aged between 45 and 80. Two died in Maputo city, one in Maputo province and one in Zambezia. This brings the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique to 711.

Since the start of the pandemic, 448,026 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 2,526 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 1,159 were from Maputo city, 339 from Maputo province, 246 from Zambezia, 191 from Gaza, 156 from Inhambane, 134 from Sofala, 129 from Niassa, 129 from Nampula, 44 from Cabo Delgado and one from Tete. No tests were reported from Manica.

2,057 of the tests gave negative results and 471 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 63,645.

The positivity rate found on Thursday (the proportion of those tested found to be carrying the virus) was 18.6 per cent. This compares with 17 per cent on Wednesday, 13.6 per cent on Tuesday, 13.5 per cent on Monday, 14.6 per cent on Sunday, 23.5 per cent on Saturday, and 13.6 per cent on Friday. Health officials may find grounds for optimism in the fact that the positivity rate has only gone above 20 per cent once in the past week.

Of the cases diagnosed on Thursday, 441 were Mozambicans, 24 are known to be foreigners (but the Ministry did not reveal their nationalities), and in six cases their nationality has yet to be confirmed. 264 are men or boys and 207 are women or girls. 17 are children under the age of 15, and 38 are over 65 years old. No age information was available in six cases.

Once again, the majority of the new cases were from the far south - 238 from Maputo city and 73 from Maputo province. Thus Maputo city and province accounted for 66 per cent of the cases diagnosed on Thursday. There were also 59 cases from Zambezia, 36 from Nampula, 25 from Sofala, 15 from Inhambane, 14 from Niassa, nine from Gaza and two from Cabo Delgado.

In the same 24 hour period, 11 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (four in Maputo, four in Sofala and three in Zambezia), and 17 new cases were admitted (15 in Maputo and two in Sofala).

As of Thursday, 166 people were under medical care in the Covid-19 wards (up from 164 on Wednesday). The great majority - 120 (72.3 per cent) - are in Maputo. There are also 12 patients in Zambezia, ten in Niassa, ten in Matola, nine in Sofala, three in Tete, and two in Inhambane. In four provinces - Cabo Delgado, Niassa, Manica and Gaza - the Covid-19 isolation facilities remain empty.

The Ministry release also reported that a further 165 people have made a full recovery from Covid-19 (103 in Sofala, 32 in Zambezia, 16 in Gaza and 14 in Manica). This brings the total number of recoveries to 48,616, which is 76.4 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

As of Thursday, the number of active Covid-19 cases in the country was 14,314 (up from 14,012 on Wednesday). The geographical distribution of these cases was as follows: Maputo city, 9,578 (66.9 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 2,300; Sofala, 708; Zambezia, 394; Nampula, 379; Cabo Delgado, 359; Niassa, 255; Inhambane, 223; Gaza, 49; Tete, 47; and Manica, 22.

Pf/ (612) 50321 MOZAMBIQUE TO EXPAND SILOS AND WAREHOUSING CAPACITIES

Maputo, 12 Mar (AIM) - Mozambique's maximum grain storage capacity will reach, by the first quarter of 2022, around 75,500 tonnes, which will contribute to a reduction of post-harvest losses and also ensure suitable warehousing that should prevent the complaints of poor quality often made by the food processing industry.

The attainment of this goal was expressed on Friday in Maputo by the Minister of Trade and Industry, Carlos Mesquita, at the signing ceremony of two concession contracts, budgeted at 40 million US dollars, for a management of silo complexes, and grain and pulse warehousing, under a public-private partnership regime.

Under the contracts, with a 40 year lifespan, the AgroBusiness company, headquartered in Nampula, is tasked with the management of the silos and warehouses in Iapala, Ribáuè and Malema (all in Nampula) as well as at Cuamba in Niassa province.

The Mozgrain company, based in Sofala, will rehabilitate and make operational the facilities in Gorongosa and Nhamatanda (Sofala); Lichinga (Niassa); Mugema and Milange (Zambézia); and Ulongue (Tete).

"The capacity of the silos and warehouses, which are located in areas with a great agricultural potential, is estimated at 75,500 tonnes," Mesquita said, pointing out that most of the silos to be rehabilitated will be operational from next June and the others will be built by the first quarter of 2022.

The Mozambican government, Mesquita said, has built silos along the country to answer the needs for grain storage and warehousing in the framework of agricultural marketing, so as to reduce post-harvest losses and ensure the movement of economically cost-effective volumes from production sites to the markets.

The silos will enable strategic warehousing of grain especially in border areas where a very large quantity of the crops have regularly been ferried into neighbouring countries, without observing marketing rules, thus risking domestic needs.

Very often, the food processing industry has complained about poor control of humidity, pests and grain mixtures, which the minister said will soon be completely overcome.

Mesquita also challenged the private sector companies to be cautious about these aspects but also to build other silos across the country wherever they are necessary, to improve the country's capacity to store and market good quality products either for domestic consumption or for export.

Angelo Ferreira, Agrobusiness director, said the partnership will benefit largely the local farmers and disclosed that his company is already setting up a plant in Malema which will ensure a market.

Darcio Omar, the Mozgrain representative, pledged that his company will make operational the silos and will seek, under the contract, to maximize the project so that in the near future the outcome can benefit local farmers.