Mozambique: Nyusi Makes New Military Appointments

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Friday appointed Maj-Gen Cristovao Chume as Commander of the Army, replacing Ezequiel Isac Muianga, who beomes Inspector of the Mozambican Armed Forces (FADM).

Chume had been commander of the Samora Machel Military Academy in Nampula, a position now occupied by Francisco Mataruca, who was previously deputy commander of the Higher Institute of Defence Studies. Nyusi also promoted Mataruca from the rank of brigadier to that of major general.

Lt Freitas Norte, previously a spokesperson for the armed forces, becomes the deputy commander of the Military Academy.

Nyusi promoted Brig Candido Jose Tirano from inspector of the air force to its commander, replacing Messias Andre Niposso, who becomes commander of the Mozambican Civil Service.

Nyusi has not yet filled the most important position, that of chief of the general staff of the FADM, which fell unexpectedly vacant when Gen Eugenio Mussa died of illness in early February.