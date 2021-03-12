Mozambique: Frelimo and Renamo Agree to Strengthen Reconciliation

Maputo — Mozambique's ruling Frelimo Party and the main opposition party, Renamo, have agreed to work together to bolster consolidation of peace.

The decision was taken on Thursday in Maputo after a meeting between the secretary generals of the two political parties, in which they addressed pressing issues of common interest.

At the end of the meeting, the Frelimo secretary general, Roque Silva, said that peace and reconciliation does not depend on any ideology or political party line, but on unity and a common desire to ensure the well-being of the Mozambican people.

"The peace building and national reconciliation process does not belong only to President Filipe Nyusi and cannot be attributed to him or to Renamo leader Ossufo Momade, but has to be consolidated by every Mozambican and we, as political parties, have such a responsibility," Silva said.

He said there might be some political disputes during elections, but as soon as this phase is over the political parties must unite over the collective goal which is the development of the country. He stressed that Frelimo is open to dialogue with anyone who wants to help move the county forward.

Silva said he saw the meeting as a groundbreaking moment and Frelimo is open to continue the dialogue with Renamo, the Mozambique Democratic Movement (MDM), the country's second largest opposition party, or any other opposition party to ensure tranquillity and make the country thrive.

Renamo has defended the creation of a platform for a permanent dialogue among the political parties as well as civil society stakeholders.

"In fact, what we want is a permanent dialogue among several stakeholders, including the political parties, because the future of the country lies in the hands of politicians and of many other stakeholders," said the Renamo secretary general, Andre Majibire.

The main stakeholders, he said, should find some time to sit and talk whenever there is a need for this. He reaffirmed his party's commitment to the ongoing Disarmament, Demobilisation and Reintegration (DDR) drive for its former militia members.