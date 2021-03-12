Africa: Dr Motsepe Vows to Change Face of African Football

SAFA
Patrice Tlhopane Motsepe, the South African mining billionaire who has been elected president of the Confederation of African Football.
12 March 2021
South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

The South African who was ushered in as the new continental boss, said Africa spends a lot of money on European football and very little on their own. This has to change, he emphasised in his maiden speech in Rabat, Morocco on Friday, 12 March 2021 where he was ushered in as new CAF boss.

"We spend lots of money on European football and our new negotiations on TV rights should benefit African football. The face of African football will never be the same again," said Dr Motsepe.

The new CAF boss said he was going to hit the ground running. "We need to make things happen. African football should globally be competitive."

The outgoing Mamelodi Sundowns owner said it was also imperative that CAF's financial position is stabilised as a matter of urgency.

Dr Motsepe said it was paramount for African football to be united, a clear dismissal to insinuations that world football government body had interfered with African issues. He said only in unity will African football be stronger and be more competitive.

He said while naysayers only see negatives in African football, there were lots of positives in the game and going forward, Africa would be a great competitor in the global game.

"In this instance, I would like to thank the FIFA President, Gianni Infantino for the good work he has done for the game."

Dr Motsepe said in the coming days and months, he will be visiting each and every country to speak to the leadership, the corporate and government on ways to improve the game in the respective countries.

The Elective Congress also unanimously approved to increase the number of Vice-Presidents from three to five.

