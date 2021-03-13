Zimbabwe: Mother Teams Up With Son to Kill Other 'Drug Addict' Child

13 March 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

A Borrowdale mother and businesswoman who allegedly shot his son with the help of her other child appeared in court on Friday facing murder charges.

Tracy Samantha Carr (55) appeared before Harare magistrate Richard Mankosi jointly charged with her son Norman Tyron Carr (32).

They two allegedly murderer Dylan Carr after he threatened to kill the entire family.

Tracy and Norman were not asked to plead and we're remanded in custody to March 26 for their routine remand while awaiting indictment to the High Court for trial.

Norman and Dylan were reportedly drug addicts.

It is state's case that on an unknown date but during the month of January this year, the accused persons allegedly connived to kill Dylan whom they accused of being violent and abusive due to drug misuse.

In pursuance of their plan, the deceased's mother gave a licensed gun to Norman who went on to shoot and kill his brother.

To conceal the offence, the duo wrapped the body of the deceased with a blanket and buried it in a shallow grave which they dug behind the garage at their Borrowdale residence.

It is alleged that after the offence Tracy Carr took the murder weapon and hid it at their business premise.

The matter came to light after Norman was involved in a car accident and confessed in the presence of the police that he had killed his brother.

It is alleged, court papers, that Norman was drunk when he was involved in the road accident.

After further investigations, Norman and his mother led the police to the recovery of the Dylan's body at the family's residence.

