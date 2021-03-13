Zimbabwe: Zim Golfers Miss Cut in SA

The Zimbabwean trio of professional golfers failed to make the cut at the Players Championships at Dainfern Golf Estate, in Johannesburg, yesterday. The three - Greg Bentley, Shaahid Mahmed and Mohammad Mandhu, were part of a huge field in the second tournament, of the Sunshine Tour.

The local professionals are lacking game time and it proved yesterday as their rust showed. After some promising performances, in the first round, the second round provided a tough hurdle, for them.

Bentley followed his opening round one-under-par with a two-under, for a total three-under par, but it was not good enough for a place in the final weekend.

The cut, for the R1-million purse tournament, was at six-under par.

Mandhu, who was coming back to competitive golf after a long lay-off, was on level par, on the opening day, and shot a one-over par, in the second day.

Mahmed faded badly and finished on 14-over par. Seasoned campaigner Jack Ross, was the toss of second round, after he took a three-point lead, going into today's third round.