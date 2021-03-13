Zimbabwe: Zim Golfers Miss Cut in SA

13 March 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Takudzwa Chitsiga

The Zimbabwean trio of professional golfers failed to make the cut at the Players Championships at Dainfern Golf Estate, in Johannesburg, yesterday. The three - Greg Bentley, Shaahid Mahmed and Mohammad Mandhu, were part of a huge field in the second tournament, of the Sunshine Tour.

The local professionals are lacking game time and it proved yesterday as their rust showed. After some promising performances, in the first round, the second round provided a tough hurdle, for them.

Bentley followed his opening round one-under-par with a two-under, for a total three-under par, but it was not good enough for a place in the final weekend.

The cut, for the R1-million purse tournament, was at six-under par.

Mandhu, who was coming back to competitive golf after a long lay-off, was on level par, on the opening day, and shot a one-over par, in the second day.

Mahmed faded badly and finished on 14-over par. Seasoned campaigner Jack Ross, was the toss of second round, after he took a three-point lead, going into today's third round.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
South Africa's Long-Serving Zulu King Dies in Hospital
Thousands of Starving People Flee Ethiopia's Tigray Region
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.