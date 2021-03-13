Zimbabwe: Gunmen Kill Granny

Midlands Bureau

Two gun-toting men ordered a 73-year-old woman in Lower Gweru and her two orphaned grandchildren aged 12 and 15 years into their hut on Thursday morning before one of them fired two shots at the woman, killing her instantly while the children watched in horror.

Police said the two unknown men then fled, leaving the children screaming for help.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said police were still trying to unravel the motive behind the killing of Mrs Eve Siwela of Ndudzo Village, Chief Bunina in Lower Gweru, who left behind two grandchildren.

Insp Mahoko said the two went into a hut and sat on a bench where they asked the elderly woman on the whereabouts of a man by the name Sakhile. The granny said that she did not know anyone by that name.

"One of the suspects drew out a pistol and shot the elderly woman twice on the left collarbone and right cheek, killing her instantly," said the spokesman. Police took the body to Gweru Provincial Hospital mortuary.

Investigations by The Herald established that the only person in the area known as Sakhile is a woman, yet the attackers are thought to have said the Sakhile they were looking for was male.

Meanwhile, police have expressed concern over the surge in armed robbery cases, targeting fuel service stations and financial institutions countrywide.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said police will leave no stone unturned in bid to bring the suspects to book.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Legal Affairs Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He appealed to citizens for information that might help in the fight against crime.

"Zimbabwe Republic Police is concerned with armed robbery cases which were recorded in the last two weeks with criminals targeting service stations and some financial institutions. Police, therefore, urges service station operators and financial institutions to step up security during operational hours and periods of delivery involving large sums of money," said Asst Comm Nyathi in a statement

"The police reiterate that all criminals involved in robbery cases at business and private premises will be severely dealt with in terms of the country's laws."

Recently, two Bulawayo service stations were attacked by armed robbers and got away with cash while at another, they allegedly tied the attendants and duelled vehicles for three hours.

In Harare, police recently ambushed six armed robbers who wanted to attack a businessman. Four of them were shot dead while two others were arrested.