Zimbabwe: Zim Celebrates World Kidney Day

Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe on Thursday joined the rest of the world in commemorating World Kidney Day at a time the Government is now offering free dialysis.

The theme for this year is, 'Living well with kidney disease' and Zimbabwe targets to cover medical expenses for the estimated more than 2 000 patients living with the chronic disease.

"The Ministry of Health has plans to scale up dialysis machines in Zimbabwe and thereby improve the outcomes of patients with kidney diseases," said the Ministry of Health and Child Care in a statement.

Gweru Provincial Hospital (GPH) has state-of-the-art dialysis machines to boost the country's fight against the condition.

The hospital is attending up to 31 patients, though it has a capacity for 24, and efforts are afoot to procure more machines.