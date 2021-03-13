Zimbabwe: Chinese Company Donates to Zdf

13 March 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Victor Maphosa

Herald Reporter

A Chinese company, Satewave Technologies, has donated air conditioning machines to the School of Academic and Staff Training's computer laboratory, in a development praised by Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri.

Satewave operates in Zimbabwe and offers a variety of technological solutions ranging from solar lighting, surveillance cameras, smart water meters and electricity meters.

The company donated two PCR machines, 100 test kits and 100 boxes of Chinese traditional medicine to the ministry.

The whole donation is valued at US$36 500.

Receiving the donation in Harare on Thursday, Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri commended the gesture, adding that the School of Academic and Staff Training was experiencing problems of excessive heat generated by computers, especially in summer.

The resultant high temperatures in the laboratory have rendered the room uncomfortable to operate in, especially in the absence of air conditioning facilities.

"Having noted this unconducive situation for students and staff, the SAST authorities brought the matter to my attention," said Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri. "I am pleased to receive a donation of four air conditioners valued at US$1 800 from the company.

"However, in a show of benevolence, and cognisant of the difficult Covid-19 environment that we are operating under, the company decided to top up its donation with two PCR machines, 100 PCR test kits and 100 boxes of Chinese traditional medicine."

