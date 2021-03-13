Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Says to Go After Land Barons

13 March 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

ZANU PF in Mashonaland Central has resolved to go after land barons who have used corrupt means to parcel out both urban and rural land in its stronghold province.

Zanu PF has often come under fire for harbouring corrupt elements linked to the party as protection from prosecution.

But at a party Mazowe District Coordinating Committee Thursday, Zanu PF resolved to take a stand against land barons.

In a statement Friday, district secretary for information Kushinga Dutiro said the party would carry out a land audit that would expose land barons.

Dutiro said the audit shall be carried out by external auditors.

"Mazowe Rural District Council to procure forthwith the services of external auditors to come and audit the disposal of land by council in both rural and urban areas since August 2018," Dutiro said.

During the meeting, activists were urged to desist from taking party internal disagreements onto social media.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
South Africa's Long-Serving Zulu King Dies in Hospital
Thousands of Starving People Flee Ethiopia's Tigray Region
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.