Angola: João Lourenço Discusses Covid-19 With Tony Blair

12 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, held on Friday a working conversation, by videoconference, with the patron of the Institute Tony Blair, the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain.

In a statement, the Secretariat of the President of the Republic for Institutional Communication and Press Affairs said that the two entities talked about the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The statement said that João Lourenço and Tony Blair continued the permanent dialogue that the British institute has been having with the countries with which it cooperates, in order to adjust the possibilities of support and the priorities of their governments.

Vaccination of the population, which is already underway in Angola, and access to a greater number of vaccines were the aspects most discussed at length by the President of the Republic and the Institute's patron, Tony Blair, during their conversation, the statement said.

