Angola: Cunene Field Hospital Set to Open Soon

Ondjiva — The Cunene field hospital, with capacity of 200 beds was, this Friday, handed over to the local government by the Minister of State and Head of the Security House of the Presidency of the Republic, Pedro Sebastião.

The unit, which is dedicated to the hospitalisation and treatment of Covid-19 patients, has 13 buildings, set up in an area of three hectares.

It has 60 beds for patients with mild cases of the disease, 60 moderate, 40 serious and 18 for intensive care.

Its operation will be ensured by a team of 102 professionals, including 10 doctors.

The hospital is equipped with monitors, ventilators, a laboratory for biochemical and haematological analyses, a microscope and other equipment to meet the needs of treating serious patients.

The unit also includes areas for care and diagnosis, pharmacy, administrative services, rest rooms for doctors and health technicians, as well as monitoring and sanitation services.

The unit, which is dedicated to the hospitalisation and treatment of Covid-19 patients, has 13 buildings, set up in an area of three hectares.

It has 60 beds for patients with mild cases of the disease, 60 moderate, 40 serious and 18 for intensive care.

Its operation will be ensured by a team of 102 professionals, including 10 doctors.

The hospital is equipped with monitors, ventilators, a laboratory for biochemical and haematological analyses, a microscope and other equipment to meet the needs of treating serious patients.

The unit also includes areas for care and diagnosis, pharmacy, administrative services, rest rooms for doctors and health technicians, as well as monitoring and sanitation services.