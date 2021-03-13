Zimbabwe: Real Betis Get Doves Sponsorship

Zimbabwean funeral services provider, Doves Holdings, are the new regional sponsor of Real Betis Balompie, after signing an agreement with the Spanish club.

The La Liga side are strengthening their presence in Africa.

Last year, the club set up an academy in Zimbabwe, after going into partnership with, local agency, Athletes Sports Management.

They have now entered into a partnership with Doves.

Doves Holdings chief executive, Farai Matsika, said the deal was a statement of intent for them.

"Our partnership with Real Betis, is a statement of intent, on our part," he said.

"At Doves, we are ready to take on the global market, through our products, and services.

"We have been in Zimbabwe for over a century.

"Our journey, into the global market, began in 2012, with the launch of Zororo Phumulani in South Africa, powered by Doves Zimbabwe.

"We will be rolling out exciting products, predominantly for the diaspora market, anchored on and powered by Doves Zimbabwe."

Real Betis general business manager, Ramón Alarcón, hailed the development.

"We are very happy, with this agreement, with Doves Holdings," he said.

"We are looking to reinforce our presence, and image in Africa, and we have found a great partner to do it so in Zimbabwe.

"We hope this agreement will be fruitful and endure in time."

Athletes Sports Management, through their director Gerald Sibanda, a Sables and Cheetahs legend, have signed a Memoradum of Understanding with Real Betis.

The first step was the setting up of Real Betis Academy in Zimbabwe.

Yesterday, Sibanda was excited they have secured a corporate sponsor.

"This is a landmark partnership that shows Brand Zimbabwe is ready for the big stage in world football.

"We are more than happy, to see the establishment, of this historic partnership.

"Since our Global Partnership with Real Betis, at ASM, our core mandate is to bring Zimbabwe and Africa closer, to our football family at Real Betis and bring the LaLiga brand closer to our community.

"First, by creating development opportunities for the local youth players, local coaches through the Real Betis Academy.

"And, now today, we have a corporate giant in Doves join one of the biggest football clubs in Spain and Europe.

"It"s a fantastic partnership with unending benefits for both institutions," said Sibanda.

The nursery, which will take on board players between the ages of 8 and 18, will be overseen by Real Betis technical director, Juan Parra, who is scheduled to come and work in Zimbabwe early next year.

Former Soccer Star of the Year, Murape Murape, is the head coach of the academy, with Highlanders legends Johannes Ngodzo and Gift Lunga (Jnr) coming in as the first and second assistants.

Tichaona Diya and Philemon Mutyakureva, are also on board assistant coaches, in the academy, whose medical side will be overseen by sports medicine expert Nicholas Munyonga.

Grant Mitchel will help out in fitness training.