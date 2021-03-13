Angola: President Wants Greater Attention to Business Class

12 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, on Friday advised the new governor of Benguela, Luís da Fonseca Nunes, to work more with the business community in order to take advantage of the province's potential.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new governors of Benguela and Huíla, President Lourenço underlined the fact that Benguela's business community is "very dedicated".

According to the President, governor Luís da Fonseca Nunes, who held the same position in Huíla, should also work with all investors that want to invest in Benguela province.

The aim is to take the "greatest possible advantage of the great potential that the province has in practically all areas".

For the President of the Republic, the investment is relevant "especially now that the outlook for the near future is that the province will benefit from a greater quantity of electricity," which he considers a necessary condition for the development of the region's economy.

"Given what he did in Huíla, we are sure that Benguela of today will not be the Benguela of tomorrow. We hope that tomorrow we can see a Benguela that shines brighter than the Benguela of the present," João Lourenço said.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

