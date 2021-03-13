Kenya: Mavoko Law Courts Shut for 10 Days As 6 Covid Cases, Single Death Reported

13 March 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Carolyne Tanui

Nairobi — The Judiciary on Friday announced a decision to close Mavoko Law Courts for ten days after seven staff members tested positive for COVID-19 with one succumbing to the disease.

Acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu said the decision to close the court was reached following a recommendation by the Court Users Committee which held a meeting after staff members contracted the virus.

"After the mass testing exercise and the return of the results, the Head of Station promptly held a Court User Committee (CuC) meeting on 11th March 2021 and their recommendations as communicated to my office were that the court station be closed with immediate effect," she said

"Seven members of staff tested positive for Covid-19 and have gone into quarantine pursuant to Ministry of Health protocols. We have unfortunately lost one of these seven. On behalf of the Judiciary family, and on my own behalf, I express our deepest condolences to his family, friends and his colleagues in the Judiciary," the statement read in part.

The Judiciary said all urgent matters for Mavoko Law Courts will be diverted to Machakos Law Courts .

"We shall endeavour to resume normal service delivery at Mavoko Law Courts as soon as circumstances allow and will provide updates as and when the same become necessary," Mwilu said.

The affected staff will also be required to quarantine in line with Ministry of Health COVID-19 protocols and so as to break the chain of transmission.

She urged Judiciary staff, court users and their families to follow COVID-19 containmnent protocols.

"We reiterate that the principal concern during this pandemic period still remains the health and safety of all our judges, judicial officers, Judiciary staff, court users and their families and we urge strict adherence to the Covid-19 protocols for the sake of each other, our families and loved one," the Acting CJ said.

Mwilu said the Judiciary is also monitoring the situation at Kithimani Law Courts where, out of a staff component of 16, three have tested positive for COVID-19 and were under quarantine.

