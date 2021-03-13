Angola: Angop Benefits From Computer Equipment

12 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Malanje — The Minister of Telecommunication, Information Technologies and Media, Manuel Homem, delivered this Friday computer equipment to the Angolan News Agency (ANGOP) delegation, in Malanje.

The equipment handed over are desktop computers to minimise the lack of computer equipment and others that the institution is facing.

Apart from the computing means, Manuel Homem also offered boxes of facial masks and alcohol gel, besides ANGOP, to the RNA Provincial Broadcaster, the Edicões Novembro and to the TPA Production Centre.

The visit of Minister Manuel Homem, which began Thursday, aims at verifying the level of physical execution of the works of the Provincial Media Library of Malanje, as well as the operation of the local media bodies.

Also on the agenda are visits to the Angolan Post Office, Angola Telecom, the National Institute of Meteorology and Geophysics (INAMET) and the National Institute for Promotion of the Information Society (INFOSI).

