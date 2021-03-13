Angolan President Travels to UAE On Private Visit

Luanda — The Angolan head of State, João Lourenço, is leaving Luanda Saturday for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), on a private visit of a few days.

The information was released Friday by the Civil House of the President of the Republic of Angola.

The United Arab Emirates are located between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, in the Middle East.

