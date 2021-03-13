Angolan President Travels to UAE On Private Visit

12 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan head of State, João Lourenço, is leaving Luanda Saturday for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), on a private visit of a few days.

The information was released Friday by the Civil House of the President of the Republic of Angola.

The United Arab Emirates are located between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, in the Middle East.

The information was released Friday by the Civil House of the President of the Republic of Angola.

The United Arab Emirates are located between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, in the Middle East.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
South Africa's Long-Serving Zulu King Dies in Hospital
Thousands of Starving People Flee Ethiopia's Tigray Region
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.