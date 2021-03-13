Angola: Cuando Cubango Expects to Harvest Over 70,000 Tons of Cassava

Menongue — Farming families and cooperatives in Cuando Cubango expect to harvest, in total, in 18,989 hectares, 72,956 tonnes of cassava, during the 2020/2021 agricultural campaign, against the more than 60,000 tonnes of the previous campaign.

This production forecast, according to data from the Agrarian Development Institute (IDA), will be made in municipalities traditional in cassava cultivation, such as Cuito Cuanavale, Menongue (provincial capital) and Cuchi, with a 95 percent production representation at the Cuando Cubango level.

The indicators estimate that in Cuito Cuanavale, with 9,065 hectares, production will be 32,260 tonnes; Menongue, with an area of 7,430, will produce 29,720 tonnes, while Cuchi, with 1,574 hectares under cultivation expects to harvest 6,296 tonnes.

The prospects for the agriculture sector in Cuando Cubango are to increase the production area to 21,837 hectares in the next agricultural campaign, with an estimated production of 174,696 tonnes.

The introduction of varieties resistant to pests and diseases, as well as early varieties is one of the perspectives.

This production forecast, according to data from the Agrarian Development Institute (IDA), will be made in municipalities traditional in cassava cultivation, such as Cuito Cuanavale, Menongue (provincial capital) and Cuchi, with a 95 percent production representation at the Cuando Cubango level.

The indicators estimate that in Cuito Cuanavale, with 9,065 hectares, production will be 32,260 tonnes; Menongue, with an area of 7,430, will produce 29,720 tonnes, while Cuchi, with 1,574 hectares under cultivation expects to harvest 6,296 tonnes.

The prospects for the agriculture sector in Cuando Cubango are to increase the production area to 21,837 hectares in the next agricultural campaign, with an estimated production of 174,696 tonnes.

The introduction of varieties resistant to pests and diseases, as well as early varieties is one of the perspectives.