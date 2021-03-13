Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 60 New Cases, 8 Recoveries

Luanda — The health authorities announced Friday the registration of 60 new cases, eight recovered patients and two deaths, in the last 24 hours.

According to Public Health secretary, Franco Mufinda, who was speaking at the usual updating session, 49 cases were diagnosed in Luanda, 5 in Cuando Cubango, 4 in Benguela and 2 in Cuanza Sul.

The new patients range in age from 2 to 74 years old, and 33 are male and 27 female.

The two deaths were registered in the province of Luanda.

The recovered patients also reside in the province of Luanda.

Overall, Angola has 21,265 positive cases, with 519 deaths, 19,835 recovered and 911 active. Of the active patients, five are in critical condition, nine are severe, 34 moderate, 25 mild and 838 asymptomatic.

There are 73 people in hospitalisation centres, 20 in institutional quarantine.

The authorities have 1,430 contacts of positive cases under medical surveillance.

Medical teams have processed 1,026 samples, with a daily positivity rate of 5.8 per cent.

