Uganda: Ssentongo Seeks to Change Face of Kisenyi Slum

About 10 years ago, Kisenyi slum in Central Division, Kampala City, was associated with crime, mostly drug abuse and robbery.

"You would not walk through many places in the slum after 10pm," says Mr Siraj Lubwama, a resident of the area, adding that by that time thugs would start "patrolling" the area.

The area was also characterised by a big population, congested informal settlements and poor sanitation.

"In fact most people there did not have toilets. They often used polythene bags to dispose of refuse, which they would by the roadside," Lubwama adds.

But the current towering shopping malls with bustling businesses, which have grown over time, gives the area an impressive outlook, making it one of the city's fastest growing slums.

The businesses are reinforced by the growing infrastructure and transportation businesses. Business arcades are erected on every road while the area also accommodates three bus terminals and two taxi parks.

Prominent among the businesses there are Nakayiza Market, N.M Apartments and Haruna Towers, which are located in Mengo-Kisenyi.

The businesses are owned by Mr Haruna Ssentongo under his umbrella company, Haruna Enterprises. With wealth worth over $420 milion, Mr Ssentongo also owns Segawa Market, Queens Supermarket, Nsangi Market and Haruna Towers. Some of the exquisite properties owned by Haruna Enterprises include the multipurpose shopping center called Haruna Shopping Mall is located along old Kira road on Plot 1724 Block 216, Ntinda Buye.

Nakayiza Market, which sells agro produce, has become popular among the residents of the slum. "Some of these traders bring farm produce from the village and add value at the milling companies here because Nakayiza market is known market for agro produce," Isaac Newton, the property manager at Nakayiza Market, says.

Segawa Market, which is next to Nakayiza Market, specializes in selling spare parts for bicycles, motorcycles, motorcars and other small machinery. It boasts of 300 spacious shops, many of them still available.

Mr Haruna says he noticed that Kisenyi needed to develop to match city standards.

As Uganda's population grows, we also strive to meet growing demand for business," he says.

"We continuously seek and develop new business areas; employing state-of-the-art techniques in addition to innovation and creativity thereby retaining our market leadership. As a world-class organisation, we understand that we exist to serve and satisfy our customers," Mr Ssentongo says.

He adds that already, he is eyeing more developments in Kampala, having acquired land in Nakasero, Nakivubo, Munyonyo and Kisementi.

"We handle all matters relating to real estate purchase, leasing and maintenance and we efficiently and effectively manage our properties. We work with government agencies and other external regulatory bodies on all matters relating to land and property matters," Sentongo says.

Dr Charles Koojo Amooti, an urban planning expert, says the growth of Kisenyi is informed by the principle of taxation and invasion as used in urban planning. He also says as the city expands, the investors tend to identify free space in slums, pay landlords and redevelop the land hence increasing its value.