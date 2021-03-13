Kenya/South Sudan: Rupia the Hero As Harambee Stars Edge Out South Sudan in Friendly

13 March 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — AFC Leopards striker Elvis Rupia was the hero for Harambee Stars as the Kenyan side edged out South Sudan 1-0 in a friendly match played at the Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday.

The first half was rather cagey with both sides failing to score to see both sides share a 0-0 draw.

After the breather, attempts by Harambee Stars to get the lead bore fruit following Danson Chetambe's timely cross to Elvis Rupia who netted a goal in the 77th minute.

Stars held on to the lead up until the final whistle giving them a 1-0 win against South Sudan.

Up next is the second friendly against Tanzania on Monday, March 15 at the Nyayo Stadium, starting at 3pm.

Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

