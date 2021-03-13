Kenya's Confirmed Covid-19 Cases Jump By 870 to 112,805

13 March 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Kenya's Health ministry on Saturday announced 870 new Covid-19 cases, which raised its number of confirmed cases to 112,805, following the analysis of 6,309 samples within a day.

Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said that number of samples raised the number of Covid-19 tests carried out in the country since the first one last March to 1,364,699.

Of the new patients, 792 were Kenyans and 78 foreigners, 506 male and 364 female, the youngest three months old and the oldest 99.

Nairobi County accounted for 431 of the new infections, Nakuru 120, Kiambu 95, Machakos 53, Turkana 29, Kajiado 26, Mombasa 15, Kisumu 10, and Bungoma and Meru nine each.

Isiolo County followed with eight, Embu and Kilifi six each, Murang'a, Nyandarua and Trans Nzoia five each, Laikipia and Nyeri four each, Uasin Gishu and Vihiga three each, and Baringo, Kericho, Kitui, Mandera, Nandi and Narok two each.

Elgeyo Marakwet, Garissa, Kakamega, Kirinyaga, Kisii, Siaya, Taita Taveta, Tana River and Tharaka Nithi counties each had just one new infection.

The death toll rose by seven to 1,908 and the number of recoveries by 117 to 88,326. Seventy five of the 117 people had been hospitalized while 42 were under home-based isolation and care.

By Saturday, 650 patients had been admitted to health facilities countrywide while 1,929 patients were being treated at home.

Of those in hospital, 98 were under intensive care, 25 of them on ventilatory support, 60 on supplemental oxygen and 13 patients under observation.

Another 25 patients were separately on supplementary oxygen, 23 of them in general wards and two in high dependency units.

