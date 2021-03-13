Nigeria: Sexual Harassment Saga Rocks Nollywood As Rising Actress Shares Her Story

13 March 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ephraim Oseji and Temisan Amoye

Allegations of sexual harassment are about to rock the Nigerian movie industry again after rising actress, Nweke Anwulika Tonia has narrated how an Asaba-based movie producer attempted to sleep with her before giving her a role in his movie.

Tonia, who's the CEO of three business empires, PT Cosmetics, T Kitchen and Frames by PT, said she was recently in Asaba for a movie shoot. But she ended up not being featured in the movie because the producer was making sexual advances on her.

Sharing her shocking story with us, the actress said: "I'm not ready to sleep with any producer or director for a movie role. I was recently in Asaba for a movie shoot, but I had to come back to Lagos because the producer was demanding for sex. I felt bad and surprised."

While refusing to give details about the allegation, Tonia vowed never to exchange her body for any movie role. The actress, however, showered accolades on Nollywood for the milestones the industry has recorded over the years.

Revealing why she delved into the world of make-believe, she said; "I just want people to see that I can do it in addition to my other endeavours. I acted when I was in secondary school and also in teen's church, during drama shows."

Tonia revealed her intention to participate in this year's edition of Big Brother Naija, said she has knack for the popular reality TV show.

Sharing her thoughts on the impacts the show has had on Nigerian youths, the actress added: "If I have the opportunity, I want to participate in the next edition because I like the ideal of the show. Participating in the show will bring more opportunities for my businesses. Yes, it has brought a very good impact and opportunities; via endorsements and all", she noted.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
South Africa's Long-Serving Zulu King Dies in Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Thousands of Starving People Flee Ethiopia's Tigray Region

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.