Zimbabwe: I'm A Zimbabwean Returnee

13 March 2021
Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front (Harare)
Blog By Barbara Nyagomo-Chakabva.

Banket — I am a Zimbabwe Returnee. One is never 100% ready to return to Zimbabwe.

The Needs and Wants assessment I did from the Diaspora(UK) when I decided to spent more time in Zimbabwe hit me back when I was faced with the reality on the ground in Zimbabwe.

One Project opens up layers of  real Needs, Wants,possibilities and opportunities. We impulsively started Piggery project and soon learnt that pasina food the pigs will stage a Demo and can even eat you alive. 60-70% of costs paAnimal Husbandry is the Feed.

So to cut down Animal feeds costs this raining-planting  season2020-2021) takarima Maize,Sunflower and Soyabeans

Our aim is to be self sustainable with no Bills and have minimal costs to run our farm. We want to start to make our own Poultry and  Stockfeed.

So we bought a Grinding Mill for maCrushes etc. Now looking for a Pellet Machine and Oil Pressing Machine.

The list of Wants and Needs continues grow........ So the bigger idea is to also earn some money from Value Addition of our farm Crops and Animal products. We will press the Soya Beans and Sunflowers to get Cooking Oil.

Then use the crushed Sunflower and Soyabeans pulp/cake to feed our Animals.. Watch the space I will soon be making pellets for my Rabbits and feed for my Chicken,Goats and Pigs. My name is Barbara Nyagomo-Chakabva.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
South Africa's Long-Serving Zulu King Dies in Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Thousands of Starving People Flee Ethiopia's Tigray Region

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.