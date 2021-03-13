Zimbabwe: I'm A Zimbabwean Returnee

Blog

Banket — I am a Zimbabwe Returnee. One is never 100% ready to return to Zimbabwe.

The Needs and Wants assessment I did from the Diaspora(UK) when I decided to spent more time in Zimbabwe hit me back when I was faced with the reality on the ground in Zimbabwe.

One Project opens up layers of real Needs, Wants,possibilities and opportunities. We impulsively started Piggery project and soon learnt that pasina food the pigs will stage a Demo and can even eat you alive. 60-70% of costs paAnimal Husbandry is the Feed.

So to cut down Animal feeds costs this raining-planting season2020-2021) takarima Maize,Sunflower and Soyabeans

Our aim is to be self sustainable with no Bills and have minimal costs to run our farm. We want to start to make our own Poultry and Stockfeed.

So we bought a Grinding Mill for maCrushes etc. Now looking for a Pellet Machine and Oil Pressing Machine.

The list of Wants and Needs continues grow........ So the bigger idea is to also earn some money from Value Addition of our farm Crops and Animal products. We will press the Soya Beans and Sunflowers to get Cooking Oil.

Then use the crushed Sunflower and Soyabeans pulp/cake to feed our Animals.. Watch the space I will soon be making pellets for my Rabbits and feed for my Chicken,Goats and Pigs. My name is Barbara Nyagomo-Chakabva.