Egypt: Sisi Phones Libya's Menfi, Welcomes Confidence in New Government

13 March 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Saturday 13/03/2021 phoned head of the Libyan Presidential Council Mohamed al-Menfi, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said in a statement.

During their phone talks, Sisi congratulated Menfi for winning the vote of confidence by Libya's House of Representatives to endorse the new cabinet under Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh.

Sisi stressed the necessity to build on these positive steps, by pushing forward the path of political settlement and maintaining the current positive climate for the intra-Libyan dialogue, in a way that ends foreign interference in the country.

In turn, Menfi praised Egypt's sincere efforts to restore security, stability and development in Libya.

He affirmed keenness on boosting brotherly relations between Egypt and Libya and consolidating their foundations in a way that achieves the common interests of the two countries and people.

