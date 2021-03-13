Rwanda: Factory Employees, Private Security Personnel Among the Latest Groups to Get Covid-19 Jabs

As the first phase of Covid-19 vaccination continues in Rwanda, medics have reached out to inoculate factory employees, traders and private security personnel in the city of Kigali.

The vaccination exercise took place on Saturday, March 13 in various places of the city, including the Special Economic Zone where factory employees mainly working in industries were vaccinated, Gacuriro in Gisozi for workshop workers, and the Expo Grounds in Gikondo for private security personnel.

According to Rwanda Biomedical Centre, medics aimed at reaching out to 1,278 factory employees, 400 workshop workers, and 1,250 private security personnel during the exercise.

Such kinds of people are part of the groups that are at high risk of getting infected with the virus.

Speaking to The New Times, the beneficiaries spoke about the importance of the vaccine as far as protecting them in their daily business is concerned.

Factory employees mainly working in industries has received their first jabs of the Covid-19 on Saturday. / Craish Bahizi

"It will increase my chances of not getting infected with Covid-19. We are many people at work, and we make movements inside the factory as we do our work, which means you may easily get infected," said Verine Mukantwari, a worker in Adma Industries, a company that manufactures biscuits.

Jean De Dieu Nzamurambaho, a worker in Sahasra Electronic echoed had similar views after getting the vaccine,

"Sometimes I go to the field for assignments and meet many people. This may expose me to Covid-19. The vaccine increases my safety," he said.

Ezekiel Ahishakiye, a security personnel working with Excel Company said the vaccine will not only assist to protect them, but will also improve the safety of the people to whom they offer security services.

Since Rwanda received her first Covid-19 vaccine doses on March 3, more than 250,000 people have been inoculated in various parts of the country.

They include frontline workers like medics, traders, community health workers, among other risk groups including elderly people (aged 60 years and above), and people living with chronic diseases.