Egypt's House of Representatives Condemns Joint Statement By UN Human Rights Council

The Egyptian House of Representatives, headed by Counselor Dr. Hanafi Jabali, Speaker of the House, followed with great dismay the contents of the joint statement issued by the UN Human Rights Council on the situation and human rights in Egypt, which included many fallacies that are different from reality and the Egyptian internal affairs.

The Egyptian House of Representatives strongly condemns this statement in its entirety because of its politicized objectives and unbalanced, destructive and tendentious approaches, which have relied on accusations, lies and misleading allegations by malicious parties. It would have been more appropriate for the Human Rights Council to draw its information and data from official sources. The Egyptian government has never spared any effort to clarify its positions and statements, and the Human Rights Council should have taken an objective view of Egypt's efforts to maintain security and stability not only internally but also regionally, especially in the fight against terrorism, under highly turbulent and complex regional conditions, as well as Egypt's clear and profound efforts to improve the livelihood of Egyptian citizens in light of the country's development boom that did not stop even in the face of the Corona pandemic.

The Egyptian House of Representatives calls on the countries involved in the drafting of this statement not to install themselves as guardians of Egypt, to refrain from politicizing human rights issues for political or electoral purposes, and consider objectively the reality of the situation in Egypt, as well as non-use of double standards. The human rights situation in some of these countries is often marred by shortcomings, and most of them are seen daily by various media, including European media themselves. This is a sign of a clear duplicity of consideration and deliberate selectivity for achieving purposes that have nothing to do with human rights.