Nigeria: Memories of 2016 MMM Scheme Re-Echoed in a New Movie

Pixabay
...
13 March 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Benjamin Njoku

Memories of the infamous 2016 MMM scheme, where Nigerians lost billions of naira which they invested in that scam, re-echoed last Sunday night, when a new movie,"Ponzi" premiered in Lagos.

The classic tragicomedy, produced by Vincent Okonkwo and directed by award-winning Kayode Kasum recaptures the unforgettable experience of the scheme.

Starring notable actors including Timini Egbuson (Elevator Baby), Broda Shaggi (Fate of Alakada), Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Jide Kosoko (King of Boys), Mawuli Gavor (Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards), Tope Tedela (A Soldier's Story), Mr Macaroni, Amanda Dara Afolabi, Zubby Michael, Immaculata Oko-Kasum, Gold Ikponmwosa, Eso Dike (Jenifa's Diary), and Chinyere Wilfred,'Ponzi' took the audience in a trip into the past, recalling how the online investment scheme that gave 30% interest was popularized in 2016 among Nigerians. The audience , however, held their breath from beginning to the end of the one and half-hour movie.

Speaking with NollyNow, Kayode Kasum whose directorial credits include "This Lady Called Life", "Love Is Yellow" and "Sugar Rush" said that the experience of people with MMM and other fraudulent schemes in the past inspired "Ponzi."

"'Ponzi' is a movie inspired by true events such as the MMM. The situation we are in the country has made so many people to take drastic decisions without considering the consequences." he added.

The producer, Vincent Okonkwo, said the project aims at sensitising Nigerians to steer clear of get-rich-quick schemes.

"When the story was pitched to me, it caught my attention because, for some reasons, a lot of us have been scammed in one way or the other either by investing in MMM or other get-rich-quick schemes. Also, Ponzi connects to vulnerable individuals who are desperate to make it big."

"Both the rich and the poor can identify with it so we have been able to tell a story that connects to everyone. In Nigeria, the government is not on our side, we are on our own. So, you're aware that you don't have a fallback plan and someone sells something to you and you assume that's the best way to step up from your standard." "Along the line, you discovered that you've been swindled at the last minute. That's the reality with most Nigerians. We have been victims of such situations. It's a problem and government is not controlling it. So basically, the movie is a warning and also an experience," he said.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
South Africa's Long-Serving Zulu King Dies in Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.