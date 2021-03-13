Nigeria: Don't Use Force to Rescue Us, Kidnapped Forestry College Students Plead With Govt

Edizon Musavuli/HRW
(File photo).
13 March 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ibrahim Hassanwuyo

Kidnapped students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization Kaduna, have appealed to the Government not to use force to rescue them as their captors warned that such moves would lead to the killing of all the students.

Benson Emmanuel, one of the students who spoke in a video that went viral on Saturday, said that they were surrounded by the gunmen who threatened that none of them would leave alive once the security agents attempt to rescue them by force.

Emmanuel, who sat on the ground together with the other abductees, both males and females, said they needed urgent help as all of then were faced with health issues.

"They have surrounded us, saying anybody who comes to rescue us by force, they are going to take our lives," he said.

He said the students were injured badly and appealed to the government not to waste much time in rescuing them from the gunmen.

" They have bad mind against us, we are appealing to government to settle this early" he said.

Similarly, a female student also spoke in Hausa, repeated what Emmanuel had said in the video.

The students looked so dejected and terrified in the video, with no tops but only trousers for the males and wrappers for the females.

The gunmen whose heads were concealed in the recording were seen in military uniform pointing their guns at the students, as they were forced to speak.

In another video, the students were recorded crying and begging for leniency, as some of the gunmen moved around flogging them with whips.

They were also appealing to the authorities to rescue them, amidst sobs.

The students were all gathered in a bush with fewer trees or vegetation cover. The gunmen were speaking in Hausa language, intermittently, which was heavily accented and suggested they might be from the neighbouring countries.

Watch videos:

https://www.vanguardngr.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/WhatsApp-Video-2021-03-13-at-17.52.24-1.mp4

https://www.vanguardngr.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/WhatsApp-Video-2021-03-13-at-17.52.24.mp4

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
South Africa's Long-Serving Zulu King Dies in Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.