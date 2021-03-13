Nigeria: Critics of Coronavirus Restrictions Gather in German Cities

Thousands of opponents of measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic took to the streets of German cities on Saturday.

In Dresden, hundreds of supporters of the so-called Querdenken (Lateral Thinking) movement - made up of Covid deniers, right-wing activists and anti-vaccination campaigners - took to the streets despite a ban on the demonstration issued by a state court.

"We have been on the move since the early hours of the morning to enforce the ban," a police spokesperson said.

Many participants were not wearing masks, which is currently mandatory to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Demonstrators chanted slogans including "The pandemic is over."

In the southern city of Stuttgart, meanwhile, hundreds of people gathered under the motto "Enough is enough."

Their number were well above the originally registered 750 participants, according to a police spokesperson, who added that between 80 to 90 per cent of the demonstrators did not wear masks nor keep a safe distance.

Also on Saturday, police broke up a demonstration against coronavirus containment measures with several thousand participants near the Bavarian state parliament in Munich.

"The demonstration was terminated by police because of non-compliance with conditions," a police spokesperson said.

Not all participants followed the request to leave the demonstration, however.

Additionally, about 2,000 people gathered to protest coronavirus restrictions in Dusseldorf, backed up by a convoy of more than 100 camper vans.