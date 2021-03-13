Nigeria: Critics of Coronavirus Restrictions Gather in German Cities

13 March 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

Thousands of opponents of measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic took to the streets of German cities on Saturday.

In Dresden, hundreds of supporters of the so-called Querdenken (Lateral Thinking) movement - made up of Covid deniers, right-wing activists and anti-vaccination campaigners - took to the streets despite a ban on the demonstration issued by a state court.

"We have been on the move since the early hours of the morning to enforce the ban," a police spokesperson said.

Many participants were not wearing masks, which is currently mandatory to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Demonstrators chanted slogans including "The pandemic is over."

In the southern city of Stuttgart, meanwhile, hundreds of people gathered under the motto "Enough is enough."

Their number were well above the originally registered 750 participants, according to a police spokesperson, who added that between 80 to 90 per cent of the demonstrators did not wear masks nor keep a safe distance.

Also on Saturday, police broke up a demonstration against coronavirus containment measures with several thousand participants near the Bavarian state parliament in Munich.

"The demonstration was terminated by police because of non-compliance with conditions," a police spokesperson said.

Not all participants followed the request to leave the demonstration, however.

Additionally, about 2,000 people gathered to protest coronavirus restrictions in Dusseldorf, backed up by a convoy of more than 100 camper vans.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
South Africa's Long-Serving Zulu King Dies in Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.