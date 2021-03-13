Nigeria: We Won't Allow Destruction of School System, Buhari Warns Terrorists, Bandits

13 March 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday sent a strong warning to terrorists and bandits targeting public schools saying government will not allow the destruction of the school system in the country.

The President, in a release on Saturday by his Media Assistant, Garba Shehu, however, commended efforts of the Kaduna State government and early response of the military which led to the rescue of 180 students including eight staff members and urged that the others declared missing be found and returned safely to their families.

He also commended efforts and contributions of local intelligence in significantly thwarting the kidnappers, saying a country which has an efficient local intelligence network is a safer country.

"Our military may be efficient and well-armed but it needs good efforts for the nation's defense and the local population must rise to this challenge of the moment."

President Buhari expressed sympathy with the victims of the incident and hoped for an early end to the ordeal of those still held captive.

