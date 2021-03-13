South Africa: Tributes Pour in for Actors Ngubane and Maqashalala

Cape Town — Veteran actor Menzi Ngubane has died.

Ngubane, 56, was a much-loved character who had a long career as an actor; having starred in productions like Generations, Isibaya, Yizo Yizo, Iliwa libhek’umoya and Ashes to Ashes.

The announcement of Ngubane's death comes amid the news of the passing of veteran actress, Noxolo Maqashalala.

The 44-year-old’s body was reportedly found on March 12 at her home in Honeydew, Johannesburg. She is known for her roles in Intersexions and Tsha Tsha.

South Africans have taken to social media to pay homage to the two.

Transport Minister, Fikile Mbalula, says both artists have made a remarkable and immense contribution to television and arts in South Africa.

"South Africa has lost great talents. Both Menzi and Noxolo were remarkable and had an immense contribution to television and arts in our country. May they RIP," read his tweet.

Former Public Protector of South Africa Thuli Madonsela wrote, "More heartbreaking news four our nation as we learn that actor Menzi Ngubane is no more and the same about Noxolo Maqashalala. Heartfelt condolences to their families, friends, colleagues and loved ones".

