Nigeria: Irabor Visits Borno, Urges Troops to End Insurgency

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor yesterday visited Borno State where he urged the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole to be firm and strong in the fight against insurgency of Boko Haram and its splinter organisation, Islamic State West Africa Province.

Irabor, also, added that President Muhammadu Buhari "is abreast of all issues regarding troops operational activities in the North East theatre of counter-insurgency war."

He revealed this during his operational visit to Borno State yesterday, commending Operation Lafiya Dole, the counter-insurgency operation in the North East for its resilience and commitment in the past one month.

During the visit, Irabor noted that the fact that the troops recorded success in spite of few drawbacks that did not draw them back was worthy of commendation.

He said: "That is why it is necessary for me to express the commendation to you and by extension, you tell your colleagues that are not here. Even though the Theatre Commander and other Commanders will be going to the frontline to pass this commendation to the troops, I thought it was essential for you to know at this stage.

"Mr. President is also kept abreast of all issues regarding your operational engagements and of course as we go back, he will be briefed accordingly. On a daily basis, he follows developments in this theatre and other theatres across the country.

"What I need to let you know is that we have a mandate from the president and that mandate must be achieved. So, this is why we are working assiduously to see that all issues of violence and insecurity especially, within Operation Lafiya Dole are brought to an end.

"We will keep working on it and in due course, every space, inch of land within the theatre will be controlled by civil authority," the CDS explained.