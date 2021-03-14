Ethiopia: Govt Takes On Discussions With Over 160,000 Community Members in Metekel

14 March 2021
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

The Government of Ethiopia said several discussions have been held with more than 160,000 community members to find a lasting solution to the problem in Metekel Zone, Benishangul-Gumuz Regional State.

Tesfaye Beljige, Minister for democratization and Head of Political and Public Dialogue of the Command Post, said the task force, which is engaged in maintaining peace in Metekel, is working to resolve the security setback in the zone.

Over the past 27 years, TPLF was working on differences that have complicated the crisis in the zone, he said, adding that the task force established in the zone is striving to resolve the problem in a sustainable manner.

In this regard, the task force has held discussions with more than 160,000 community members in Metekel Zone, he said.

According to him, the discussion was focused on the root cause of the conflict and on the due responsibility of the government and security structures in the zone.

"We have successfully conducted discussion with over 160,000 members of the community in Metekel regarding the problem and what should be done by the security structure and the government", he said.

Speaking to ENA, administrators of Debate and Mandura Woredas, as well as the Mayor of Gilgel Beles town, said the public relations activities carried out in the zone have been effective. They added relative peace has now been restored in the Zone.

They said that efforts have been made to assess, clean and reorganizing leadership from Kebele level to Woredas in a move to ensure lasting peace and stability in the zone.

They confirmed that private and governmental institutions that were closed are now operational and resumed their services.

Health, education, agriculture and business centers are among the institutions that are fully operational in the zone.

