Nigeria: Again, Military Foils Attack As Bandits Storm Kaduna Airport

Lagos — The military force has foiled another attempt by armed bandits to kidnap aviation workers residing in the staff quarters of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) at the Kaduna airport.

This is coming barely two weeks a similar attempt was made with the kidnap of about 13 staff including a staff of Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) and his entire family and that of Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) when the bandits attacked previously.

The recent foiled attempt which occurred Sunday morning attracted a gun battle between the bandits and the military who stormed the airport to rescue the victims.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the bandits, just like before, may have again gained access into the quarters through the runways 23 and 05.

On gaining access to the quarters, the bandits were reported to have headed straight to their alleged target flashing touch lights to locate their way to their victims

Staff living in the junior and senior quarters are currently said to be leaving the quarters to look for somewhere outside the airport environment where they will feel safe.

The Managing Director FAAN, Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, after the first attack had insisted that the Kaduna Airport will not be closed for operations, due to the attack.

In his comment on the earlier attack, Yadudu had promised efforts were on with security agencies and the state government to adequately secure the environment.

The FAAN boss said "thing did not happen around the airport, it is a thing that happened around our staff quarters and a lot of our staff they don't live in this quarters. If there is a need to close, we would close but right now it is far away I believe for that kind of drastic action.

"Only a minor percentage of our staff stay at the staff quarters, the rest are leaving in the town. Even the staff quarters is fenced so we are taking appropriate measures, we are taking them but as I said we just have to improve to counter the challenges. The fence was broken, we had security personnel attending to the area but somehow somewhere things happen and now its for us to counter as we have been doing".

"It is a race, security challenges always come and evolve and on our part we keep improving to outmatch them. Anytime they try to breach on our security system we try o improve on them".