Malawi: Mgeme Resigns At Malawi Broadcasting Corporation

14 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Former presidential secretary Mgeme Kalilani has resigned from the state controlled, Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) where he worked for 19 years as a journalist and later as a legal officer.

Kalilani, who was also spokesperson for former president Peter Mutharika, confirmed the development through a Whatsapp message sent to MBC official group.

"This is to inform you all that today; 12th March 2021 was my last day at MBC. I resigned on personal ground and my resignation was accepted," Kalilani posted

He further said: "I sincerely thank you all for the many years of experience, knowledge and challenges we shared at MBC as workmates."

Mgeme held various positions at state broadcaster ranging from Reporter, Producer, News Analyst, Chief Editor Legal Officer, and finally Controller of News before being appointed as Presidential Press Secretary in 2016.

