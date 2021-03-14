Ethiopians Across the Globe Denounce Meddling in Domestic Affairs

Over the last week, the Ethiopian Diaspora community has been made to the streets to express their concern on the intervention of superpowers in the internal affairs of their home country. Thousands of Ethiopians and Eritreans have been demonstrated in Ottawa, Halifax, Toronto, London, Edmonton, Lethbridge and Calgary denouncing TPLF & its disinformation campaign, and calling on the international community to support the federal government in its efforts to preserve the unity and territorial integrity of the country.

Ethiopians can solve the Ethiopian problem not foreigners, the restoration of peace, hope and stability are the fundamentals for justice for the people of Ethiopian, Tigray is in Ethiopia and only Ethiopians can solve the problem in Tigray, are among the views they echoed during the rally in various parts of the world.

Taye Atskeaslasie, Ethiopian Ambassador to the United Nations stated that hundreds of Ethiopians and Eritreans demonstrated in New York denouncing the TPLF group and its disinformation campaign. They called on the international community to support the Ethiopian government in its efforts to preserve the unity &territorial integrity of Ethiopia.

On top of that, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat who met with Demeke Mekonnen, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Ethiopia on March 11 to has been discussed the modalities of engagement of the African Commission on Human and Peoples Rights (ACHPR) in the investigation of alleged human rights violations in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

The principle of the investigation was proposed by Dr Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia, during a Summit-level meeting of the AU Peace and Security Council held on 9 March 2021. The Chairperson of the Commission welcomed the readiness of the Ethiopian Government to cooperate with the African Union's Treaty Body.

The Chairperson expressed his appreciation to the Government of Ethiopia for its openness to engage with the African Union and stated his confidence that the ACHPR will deliver on this important task.

According to the weekly portal of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed delivered a statement to the African Union Peace and Security Council (AUPSC) on current situations in Northern Ethiopia. In his testament, Abiy said claims of deliberate mistreatment of citizens in Tigray Regional State are baseless and aimed at sowing seeds of discord.

He said Ethiopia expresses its will to openly engage the African Commission on Human and People's Rights in undertaking investigations jointly with the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen for his part last week briefed Ambassadors and representatives of members of the United Nations Security Council in Addis Ababa on the current situation in Tigray.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister said the Government has intensified its efforts to fully and effectively address the humanitarian needs in the Tigray region and enormous progress has been achieved since the law enforcement measure has come to a successful conclusion.

He indicated that unfettered humanitarian access, including to international media has been granted, issuance of clearance to the region for humanitarian actors has now been expedited by addressing bureaucratic hurdles and the process of carrying out joint investigation on human rights violations is underway.

Furthermore, the Minister welcomed to his office the Russian Ambassador to Ethiopia, Evgeny Terekhin on Wednesday to discuss issues of mutual concern.

Speaking about the investigations on alleged atrocities committed in Tigray, Demeke reiterated Ethiopia's stance that was reflected in the recently delivered statement of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to the African Union Peace and Security Council on the Current Situation in Northern Ethiopia.

In this regard, he said, Ethiopia has expressed its will to openly engage the African Commission on Human and People's Rights in undertaking investigations jointly with the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission, adding that the government has also signalled its willingness to collaborate with relevant UN agencies for these investigations.

He also discussed the matter with the US Ambassador to Ethiopia Geeta Pasi at his office. The two sides commended the longstanding and fraternal relationship that exists between Ethiopia and the United States. Noting the multifaceted relationship between the two countries, particularly in education, health, and security issues, they underscored the need to scale it up with expanded engagements. Ambassador Geeta said Ethiopia is the focal point for the US in the region and called on to work together for peace and security.

With the view of supporting the Diaspora's efforts, the Ministry has invited about 40 resident ambassadors and diplomats in Addis Ababa to visit Mekelle city on Wednesday. Dr Mulu Nega, Chief Executive of the Interim Administration of Tigray and colleagues briefed the ambassadors about current situations in Tigray, particularly on the rehabilitation and rebuilding efforts as well as security issues in the region.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance External Relations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Challenges and results achieved in rebuilding damaged infrastructures, reopening public service institutions, rehabilitating IDPs, and delivering humanitarian supports were discussed in detail.

There is a huge awakening in Ethiopia in recent years in terms of accelerating internal developments as well as in regional engagements. One of the national focuses in this regard is a quick adjustment to the management and engineering works of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (the GERD) as well as displaying a genuine desire for a negotiated settlement on the dispute over the filling and operation of the GERD. Such a national determination emanates from a quick completion of the GERD so that more than 55 per cent of Ethiopians would enjoy access to electricity like any other people.

Before the demonstrations, the Ethiopian Ambassador to Germany Mulu Solomon discussed with Ambassador Robert Dölger, Director for Sub-Saharan Africa & Sahel at German MFA. The discussions were focused on the current situation in Ethiopia and ways to foster a German positive role, the GERD and Ethio-Sudan border issue, the Ethiopian Herald has learnt.