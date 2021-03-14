Kenya: Epra Reviews Fuel Prices Upwards, Petrol Leaps By Sh8 in Nairobi

14 March 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Carolyne Tanui

Nairobi — Fuel prices are expected to significantly rise on Monday with the cost of petrol, diesel and kerosene set to increase by Sh7.63, Sh5.75 and Sh5.41 respectively in Nairobi.

In a monthly review announced by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), Super petrol will retail at Sh122.81 in Nairobi while diesel and kerosene will retail at Sh107.66 and Sh 97.85 respectively.

In Mombasa, petrol and diesel will retail at Sh120.41 and Sh105.27, the cheapest rate in the country, compared to Mandera where the two commodities will be sold at Sh136 and Sh120 per litre respectively.

In Nakuru, the prices petrol, diesel and kerosene will retail at Sh122.44, Sh107.55 and Sh97.76 per litre respectively.

In Eldoret, the three commodities were priced at Sh 123.36, Sh108.46 and Sh 98.68 per litre respectively while the pump prices in Kisumu were set at Sh123.36, 1Sh08.46 and Sh 98.68 respectively.

The authority said the price changes which are inclusive of an 8 per cent Value Added Tax had taken into account the weighted average cost of imported refined petroleum products.

"The changes in this month's prices are as a consequence of the average landed cost of imported super petrol increasing by 14.97pc from USD 391.24 per cubic metre in January 2021 to USD 449.82 per cubic metre in February 2021, Diesel increasing by 21 % and Kerosene increasing by 13.26pc," the statement issued by EPRA Acting Director-General Daniel Kiptoo Bargoria noted.

