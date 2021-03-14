Liberia: Press Union of Liberia Considers Litigation to Reprimand Security Forces' Heavy-Handedness

14 March 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Press Release

Monrovia — To mark one year of Liberian journalists rally in Monrovia to detest the brutalization of media practitioners, the Press Union of Liberia (PUL) says litigation is the best reprimand for security forces' heavy-handedness.

On Thursday, March 11, 2020, Liberian journalists under the leadership of the Press Union of Liberia paraded the principal streets of Monrovia to draw national government, civil society and the international community attention to security forces brutality against the Media in Liberia.

The PUL asserts that going forward all attacks on journalists will be analyzed to determine its merit for a possible court action on a case-by-case basis.

