South Africa: Vryburg Rapist Sentenced

press release

POTCHEFSTROOM — The Provincial Commissioner of North West, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, welcomed the 20 year sentence handed down to 33-year-old Pheello Baikepi, by the Vryburg Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 11 March 2021 for two counts of rape.

The sentence emanates from the apprehension of the accused on Friday, 1 November 2019, after DNA linked him to a double rape, reported on Saturday, 9 May 2015. The accused met the two victims on their way to a tavern in Vryburg. He waited for them outside the tavern and accompanied the victims when they left at about 20:30, pretending to buy food for them. Along the way, the accused threatened them with a knife, took them to an open field and raped both victims, who were aged 13 and 14 at the time. The suspect remained in custody after his arrest, until he was found guilty and sentenced.

General Sello Kwena lauded the Investigating Officer, Sgt Modosaotile Otto of Vryburg Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit, for a job well done.