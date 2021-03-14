Rwanda: Kansiime, Mukamurenzi Vie to Head Volleyball Federation

14 March 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The battle for the Rwanda Volleyball Federation (FRVB) presidency will be a two-horse race between current Vice President Julius Kansiime Kagarama, and treasurer Providence Mukamurenzi.

The elections are scheduled for March 27, to get a replacement for Leandre Karekezi who decided not to run for a second term after the expiry of his first term.

Callixte Kabera, the President of the FRVB General Assembly confirmed to Times Sport that the two are the only candidates that submitted applications for the federation presidency.

"All candidates are allowed to hold campaigns until March 26, on the eve of Election Day," he said.

Both Kagarama and Mukamurenzi have been members of FRVB for a long time.

Kagarama has been first vice president of the federation since 2013, while Mukamurenzi has been an executive committee member in charge of the treasury since 2017.

The elected FRVB president will serve a four-year term from 2021 to 2024.

