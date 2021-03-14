Africa: Over 107,000 Covid-19 Deaths Across Continent

NIH
(file photo).
14 March 2021
allAfrica.com

Cape Town — As of March 14, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached  4,027,046 while over 4,904,557 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached 107,527 and 3,610,623 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases -  1,528,414  - and  51,261  people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco ( 488,632 ), Tunisia ( 241,257 ), Egypt ( 190,280 ), Ethiopia ( 174,054 ), and Nigeria ( 160,537 ).

For the latest totals, see the  AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers.

More on This
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mauritius Boosts Lockdown Measures to Combat Covid-19 Spread
Ivermectin Study Boosts South African Regulator's Court Defence
South Africa Mourns the Loss of Veteran Reporter Karima Brown
Ghana Gets First Batch of Free Covid-19 Vaccines from COVAX
Tanzania Announces New Covid-19 Measures After WHO Warning
Nigeria's Covid-19 Infection Rate Higher Than Thought
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: allAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Anger at Zimbabwean Actress Over Zodwa Wabantu's Ban
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
South African Actress Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.