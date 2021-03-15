Nigeria: Burna Boy, Wizkid Win Grammy Awards

14 March 2021
By Jayne Augoye

Burna Boy and Wizkid have become Nigeria's second and third Grammy winners after Sikiru Adepoju.

Nigerian music stars, Burna Boy and Wizkid on Sunday night won their first-ever Grammy Awards.

Burna Boy won a Grammy for the Best World Music Album after beating other strong contenders, Antibalas, Bebel Gilberto, Anoushka Shankar, and Tianariwen to the top spot.

Burnaboy's latest album 'Twice As Tall' which was released in August 2020, earned him the award.

The album was produced by Telz, P2J, Timbaland, Leriq, Rexxie, Skread, Andre Harris, Jae5, Mike Dean, and many more.

It also featured guest appearances from Naughty by Nature, the Kenyan band Sauti Sol, Senegal's musical titan, Youssou N'Dour, and Chris Martin of Coldplay.

Wizkid, on the other hand, won a Grammy for the Best Music Video' for his role in 'Brown Skin Girl', Beyonce's 2019 hit song.

This year's edition of the Grammys was earlier scheduled for January but postponed amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Details later...

Read the original article on Premium Times.

