Nigeria: Govt Postpones Falomo Bridge Repairs, to Announce New Date Soon

14 March 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Controller of Works says the decision to suspend the rehabilitation of the bridge was reached after a meeting with relevant stakeholders.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Olukayode Popoola ,on Sunday ,said the Federal Government has postponed plans to partially close the Falomo Bridge in Victoria Island for repairs.

Mr Popoola told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone that the decision to suspend the rehabilitation of the bridge was reached after a meeting with relevant stakeholders.

"After consultations with relevant stakeholders we decided to postpone the rehabilitation work. A new date would be announced for the partial closure and commencement of repair works soon," he said.

He apologised to road users and members of the public on inconveniences caused by the shift in date for the repairs.

NAN reports that Mr Popoola had in a statement on Friday night announced a plan to partially close the Falamo Bridge for a six weeks rehabilitation work.

(NAN)

