Nigeria: Again, Bandits Attack Another School in Kaduna - Official

Bandits attempted to kidnap students at Government Science Secondary Schol, Ikara but were repelled by the army and police

The Kaduna State government said security operatives in the early hours of Sunday foiled another attempt by bandits to kidnap students at Government Science Secondary School, Ikara.

Ikara is about 150 kilometres from Kaduna town.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Homeland Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, discosed the development at a press briefing in Kaduna on Sunday.

Mr Aruwan said the bandits stormed the college in an attempt to kidnap the students but were repelled by security operatives who were alerted by people of the community.

"Between the late hours of Saturday night and the early hours of today, suspected bandits stormed the Government Science Secondary School, Ikara, Ikara local government area, in an attempt to kidnap students.

"Fortunately, the students utilised the security warning system in place, and were thus able to alert security forces in the area.

"The security forces comprising the troops of the Nigerian Army, Police and some security volunteers moved swiftly to the school and engaged the bandits, forcing them to flee.

" The military and police are still on the trail of the armed bandits.

" Following a head count by the school management, the Kaduna State Government can confirm to you that all 307 students have been verified safe and present. The attempted kidnap was foiled completely and no student was taken from the school.

"Similarly, around Ifira village in Igabi local government area, bandits attempted to attack a senior staff quarters around the Kaduna Airport general area.

"This attempt was also foiled as troops of the Nigerian Air Force and the Nigerian Army engaged and repelled them, with several escaping with gunshot wounds.

"The Kaduna State Government acknowledges the efforts of the security agencies in the recent rescue of 180 students in the vicinity of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka. These efforts have being mentioned in interviews given by some of the rescued students.

"By virtue of access to the facts of the event, the Kaduna State Government extends its unequivocal solidarity to the Military, Police, Department of State Services and other security agencies, whose swift intervention prevented the bandits from abducting more persons.

"The Kaduna State Government maintains a clear focus at this time, and that is to ensure the safe return of the missing students, and to consolidate intelligence gathering and security vigilance towards forestalling possible attempts on other facilities or institutions.

"As a Government, our focus is on getting back our missing students and preventing further episodes of school abductions. We will continue to provide updates as further information becomes available.